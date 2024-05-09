Nintendo is Ending Twitter Integration for the Nintendo Switch - News

Nintendo announced it will be ending integration for Twitter as well as the ability to send friend requests to friends on social media from in the Nintendo Switch friend suggestions feature on June 10.

This means the ability to post screenshots and videos to Twitter from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu will no longer be available to do. The ability to post screenshots and videos to Facebook will continue to be available.

Nintendo also announced the "ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World, in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app, will also become unavailable."

PlayStation and Xbox ended support for Twitter last year. This follows Twitter charging company nearly $40,000 more per month to access Twitter's API, which is needed for integration.

On June 10, 2024, we will discontinue integration for X (formerly Twitter) as well as the ability to send friend requests to friends on social media (social media integration) from within the Nintendo Switch friend suggestions feature.

This impacts the following services:

The feature for posting screenshots and videos to X (formerly Twitter) from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu will become unavailable. While posting screenshots and videos to Facebook will continue to be available, this service may also be discontinued at a later date. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World, in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app, will also become unavailable.

Posting features in the Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 3 will be adjusted. When posting from the mailbox in Splatsville, Inkopolis Plaza, or Inkopolis Square, you will no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook; the data will be sent directly to Nintendo servers. This change will allow users to make posts without one of these social media accounts, but images posted by players younger than 13 will not be visible to other players. The image created for the post will be copied to the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Images in the Album can be transferred to a smart device wirelessly or to a PC via USB cable.

Splatoon 3 will be adjusted. Posting features in the Nintendo Switch title Splatoon 2 will be adjusted. You will no longer be able to post to X (formerly Twitter) from the mailbox in Inkopolis Square. The characters that appear and posts that are displayed in the Square will be replaced by data already prepared within the game software.

Splatoon 2 will be adjusted. The feature for sending friend requests to social media friends via the Friend Suggestions menu on My Page, in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, will no longer be available. You can continue to use the friend suggestions feature from smart devices, Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U.



We sincerely thank players for using this feature over the years.

