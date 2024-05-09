Warner Bros. CEO: 'Disappointing' Suicide Squad Sales Added to Underwhelming Q1 - News

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav in an earnings call stated sales for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League were "disappointing" and it added to a poor first quarter of 2024.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League "generated significantly lower revenues" when compared to Hogwarts Legacy during the same quarter a year ago.

"Starting with Studios, the $400 million+ year-over-year decline during Q1 was primarily due to the very tough comp we faced in games against the success of Hogwarts Legacy last year in the first quarter, in conjunction with the disappointing Suicide Squad release this past quarter, which we impaired, leading to a $200 million impact to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) during the first quarter," said Warner Bros. Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels via IGN.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 2.

