Square Enix Explains Why Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5 Exclusive

Square Enix is set to launch the next entry in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, next month as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Game Informer explained why the game is exclusive to the PS5.

"Final Fantasy, being one of Square Enix’s very important franchises up there with Dragon Quest and the Kingdom Hearts series – when we do begin development, we do approach multiple platforms, multiple companies, about releasing the game. And when you approach them, they’re going to come back to us with their offers," Yoshida said.

Square Enix ended up liking Sony's offer the most and decided to make it a PS5 exclusive. Yoshida added developing for one system is easier and the team has gotten help from PlayStation.

"That said, from a developer and programmer perspective, limiting development to one system makes it not only easier on us but allows us the ability to optimize it," he said. "And that allows us the ability to maximize performance for that one system because we’re only concentrating on that one system."

He added, "It allows us to create the game that we want to create [and] it makes it easier for us to do that."

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

