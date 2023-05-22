Square Enix Explains Why Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5 Exclusive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 589 Views
Square Enix is set to launch the next entry in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, next month as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Game Informer explained why the game is exclusive to the PS5.
"Final Fantasy, being one of Square Enix’s very important franchises up there with Dragon Quest and the Kingdom Hearts series – when we do begin development, we do approach multiple platforms, multiple companies, about releasing the game. And when you approach them, they’re going to come back to us with their offers," Yoshida said.
Square Enix ended up liking Sony's offer the most and decided to make it a PS5 exclusive. Yoshida added developing for one system is easier and the team has gotten help from PlayStation.
"That said, from a developer and programmer perspective, limiting development to one system makes it not only easier on us but allows us the ability to optimize it," he said. "And that allows us the ability to maximize performance for that one system because we’re only concentrating on that one system."
He added, "It allows us to create the game that we want to create [and] it makes it easier for us to do that."
Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.
This......is confusing. Multiple platforms? It's just Xbox and PlayStation SE would approach. Would they tried to have gotten FF16 exclusive to the Switch if Nintendo offered enough? This explanation really doesn't make that much sense. There's nothing wrong with flat out admitting Sony just dropped the bigger bag in their lap lol.
Does this also mean that SE actively shops around their games for exclusivity? If that's the case, I guess it makes sense why games like Triangle Strategy, Octopath Traveler, and Live A Live started out as Switch exclusives.
It’s amazing to see almost every single 3rd developer and publisher when They’re explaining why they’re exclusive, and not one of them will outright admit honestly that it’s about the most money.
At the least, Such an expensive game should be on PC same day. Sony likely paid for that not to happen.
I just realized this was PS5 only. That's great to see. I was positive this would be PS4 as well.