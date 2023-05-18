The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 83K, PS5 Sells 41K - Sales

by, posted on 18 May 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,119,502 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 14, 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped to second place with sales of 9,794 units, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,335.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,819 units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,420, and Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) is in sixth place with sales of 6,384.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 83,052 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 41,444 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 787 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 275 units, and the 3DS sold 51 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,119,502 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,794 (5,293,478) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,335 (2,182,171) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 6,819 (426,789) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,420 (5,028,722) [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 6,384 (38,302) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,704 (3,135,953) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,061 (5,190,681) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,856 (4,014,693) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,746 (1,230,382)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 65,628 (4,504,700) PlayStation 5 – 35,899 (3,020,596) Switch – 11,395 (19,310,530) Switch Lite – 6,029 (5,297,854) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,545 (491,819) PlayStation 4 – 787 (7,869,824) Xbox Series X – 167 (185,776) Xbox Series S – 108 (252,320) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 51 (1,191,604)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

