Pac-Man 99 to be Delisted on October 8

Nintendo announced it will be delisting Pac-Man 99 on October 8. The game has been available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Those who own the paid DLC will be able to continue to play CPU Battle, Blind Time Attack, and Score Attack in offline mode even after the game is shut down. Purchased themes will remain available in offline mode.

Here is the end schedule schedule for Pac-Man 99:

August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET – Discontinued content: Paid custom themes

– Discontinued content: Paid custom themes September 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET – Discontinued content: PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack / PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock

– Discontinued content: PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack / PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock October 8, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. PT / October 9 at 12:00 a.m. ET – Discontinuation of online services for the main game / distribution of the main game and free custom themes

