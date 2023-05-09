Age of Wonders 4 Sales Top 250,000 Units, Fastest-Selling Game in the Series - Sales

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Triumph Studios Age of Wonders 4 has sold over 250,000 units worldwide in less than one week to make it the fastest-selling entry in the series. It has also reached 42,826 peak concurrent players on Steam.

Age of Wonders 4 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 2.

Age of Wonders 4 is officially the fastest selling game in the series! 😱



In less than 1 week we achieved:

- 250k copies sold

- 42,826 peak concurrent Steam players



A big THANK YOU to all our players, we couldn't have done it without you! 💝#ageofwonders4 #aow4 pic.twitter.com/5nRVRjWKNq — Age of Wonders 4 (@AgeOfWonders4) May 9, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Rule a fantasy realm of your own design in Age of Wonders 4! Explore new magical realms in Age of Wonders‘ signature blend of 4X strategy and turn-based tactical combat. Control a faction that grows and changes as you expand your empire with each turn.

Triumph Studios’ award-winning strategy series has emerged into a new age, evolving the game’s iconic empire building, role-playing, and warfare to the next level. A new storytelling event system and hugely customizable empires provide an endlessly replayable experience, where each game adds a new chapter to your ever-growing saga.

Powerful Wizard Kings have returned to the realms to reign as gods among mortals. Claim and master the Tomes of Magic to evolve your people, and prepare for an epic battle that will determine the ages to come.

Create the Empire of Your Wildest Fantasies

Craft your followers by combining bodily forms, societal traits and arcane powers. Build anything from a clan of cannibal halflings to mystic moon elves, or recreate your favorite fantasy tropes.

moon elves, or recreate your favorite fantasy tropes. Seek powerful tomes of magic to enchant your armies and evolve your people! See your people physically change as they morph into angelic beings or scions of chaos to face their enemies.

Seek glory through brutal domination, cunning alliances, or ultimate arcane knowledge, and write your legacy into the very fabric of the realm itself!

Strategy Meets Role-Playing Like Never Before

Every choice opens up new possibilities and tactical advantages; deep, multilayered strategy allows you to try new tactics or explore new powers at every turn.

Tactical turn-based battles bring your armies to life, showcasing their power in an environment shaped by your decisions. From skirmishes with roaming monsters to vast sieges with dozens of units on each side, with the addition of a morale system and more features, every battle brings a fresh challenge.

Tremendous variety in empires, units, and environments keep the game endlessly replayable. Age of Wonders is more moddable and open-ended than ever in the series’ history.

Make Your Mark on a Vast, Reactive World

Explore a new realm with each game—or create your own! Challenge new variations and combinations of locations and features, from frozen wastelands ruled by ice queens to desolated ruins where dragons roam.

A new event system provides unexpected levels of storytelling for 4X games. See your decisions shape the world around you, from growing cities and roaming armies to world-warping magic effects.

Guide your empire to greatness—but the story doesn’t end with your victory or defeat! Ascend your rulers to an in-game pantheon and unlock ways to further customize your experience. Encounter your own creations as potential rivals or allies in subsequent games, and experience the next chapter in your own story!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

