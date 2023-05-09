Action Platformer Mr. Run and Jump Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Atari and developer Graphite Lab have announced action platformer, Mr. Run and Jump, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Atari VCS. It will launch on July 25.

"We are thrilled to introduce Mr. Run and Jump to gamers worldwide," said Graphite Lab owner and studio director Matt Raithel. "Dazzling animation, intense platforming, and approachable characters all come together in a package that was made better with the help and support of the team at Atari."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An action-platformer in the truest sense, Mr. Run and Jump sends players on a neon-infused journey where only quick reflexes and skillful maneuvering will prove successful against treacherous enemies and a trove of fierce challenges.

It’s dangerous business going out your front door, especially when you’re exploring the Realms of Color, where the titular Mr. Run and Jump must embark on a fast-paced, fluorescent adventure to defeat the ghastly Void and find his missing dog, Leap.

Mr. Run and Jump features precise controls, silky smooth gameplay, and free-flowing level design, making it a speedrunner’s dream. Run, jump, dash, and roll to hard-to-reach locations to find collectibles, or adjust the difficulty level via Dynamic Assistance to enjoy a more approachable experience with the heart-pounding peril cranked down a couple of notches.

Mr. Run and Jump was originally created in 2021 as an Atari 2600 game, designed by John Mikula, a developer at St. Louis-based indie studio Graphite Lab. Its precise platforming showcases the legacy 2600 hardware, still capable of engaging hobbyists and fans over 40 years after its release. The teams at Atari and Graphite Lab were so enamored with the 2600 title that they teamed up to create a modern version of Mr. Run and Jump, highlighting the best of the 2600 title for modern consoles and PCs, and layering in a beautiful landscape of color and sound.

Dozens of unique levels within six distinct, vibrant, and beautifully illustrated worlds.

A variety of devious enemies, each with their own attack patterns and personalities.

Over 30 hours of gameplay including Time Trials, hard-to-reach collectibles, achievements, and more.

Precise controls make Mr. Run and Jump’s platforming as smooth as butter.

An original story of a transformed world, a devouring Void, and all the wonders of the Realms of Color.

