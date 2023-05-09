PlayStation Announces India Hero Project Incubator Program - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced India Hero Project incubator program.

The goal of the program is to find "promising local developers and support them" and to bring compelling gaming experiences to global gaming communities."

"As part of our evolving journey to ensure that PlayStation remains the best place to play, we’re committed to developing regional incubator programs capable of identifying new and diverse developers worldwide," said Sony Interactive Entertainment India market strategy director Radhika Thakur. "The India Hero Project is fueled by this commitment and our belief in the Indian gaming market.

"Through mentorship, training, and project-based investment, PlayStation strives to lower the barrier of entry and showcase the most incredible talents emerging from India. We’re pleased to announce this new initiative and our call for submissions."

Interested companies of all sizes can read the FAQ and apply here.

