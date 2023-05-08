Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 17th week of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, while Dead Island 2 dropped from first to third place in its second place. FIFA 23, Nintendo Switch Sports, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe remained in fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up one spot to seventh place and Minecraft is down one spot to eighth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 17, 2023: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dead Island 2 FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft Super Mario Odyssey Mario Party Superstars

