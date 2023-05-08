Organ Quarter Now Available for PlayStation VR2 - News

Publisher Amata Games and developer Outer Brain announced the virtual reality survival horror game, Organ Quarter, is now available for the PlayStation VR2 via PlayStation Store for $24.99.

The game first released for virtual reality headsets on the PC via Steam in October 2017.

View the PS VR2 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Organ Quarter is a virtual reality survival horror game focused on what made survival horror great: labyrinthine environments, resource management, and well-balanced puzzling. An homage to the slow, methodical survival horror experiences of the ’90s, explore the compelling nightmare world and enjoy the most intimate horror experience yet.

The PlayStation VR2 version of Organ Quarter improves the gaming experience with features unique to PlayStation VR2, such as haptic feedback from the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and vibrations from the headset.

Story

Uncover what has gripped and twisted the Organ Quarter. Over weeks and months of isolation in your apartment, something has happened to the city. It has become infected. Everything has become twisted by a disease that may or may not have a motive. Explore a city that has become a wasteland and body-horror nightmare, full of surreal puzzles and grotesque beings.

In Organ Quarter, you will experience:

Tense survival and combat and a nightmarish, hostile environment.

Spatial and physical puzzles that toy with hand-tracked virtual reality systems.

A selection of powerful weapons with which to dispatch many types of foe.

Unique virtual reality twists on survival horror staples you love.

A self-contained story where you delve into the heart of what has twisted the city.

