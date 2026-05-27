Resident Evil Requiem Demo is Now Available - News

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Capcom announced a demo for Resident Evil Requiem is now available for Nintendo Switch 2 via eShop, PlayStation 5 via PS Store, Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Store, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read details on the demo below:

A new era of survival horror arrives with Resident Evil Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry yet in the iconic Resident Evil series.

Experience terrifying survival horror with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, and dive into pulse-pounding action with legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy. Both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into a heart-stopping, emotional experience that will chill you to your core.

The demo version allows you to play part of the game’s early stages. Please note that save data from the demo version cannot be transferred to the full version of the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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