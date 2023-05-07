Starfield Rated Mature by the ESRB - News

posted 3 hours ago

It appears the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) has released its rating for the upcoming Xbox console exclusive, Starfield.

The header image on the official Starfield Twitter page reveals the game has been rated M for Mature. The game was given the Mature rating due to violence, blood, suggestive themes, strong language, and use of drugs.

Bethesda Software will host a Starfield Direct on June 11 following the Xbox Games Showcase, which will be livestreamed on June 11 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, and Facebook.

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6.

