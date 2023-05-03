Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Details Revealed - News

Microsoft has announced details for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.

The main Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on June 11 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST and immediately after the show the Starfield Direct will air featuring a deep-dive into the upcoming game from Bethesda Game Studios.

The Starfield Direct will feature "tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information."

The Xbox Games Showcase can be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, and Facebook. It will be available in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place two days later on June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST. It will feature in-depth interviews focused on the news from the main showcase, as well as updates from partners.

