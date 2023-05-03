Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Details Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 530 Views
Microsoft has announced details for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.
The main Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on June 11 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST and immediately after the show the Starfield Direct will air featuring a deep-dive into the upcoming game from Bethesda Game Studios.
The Starfield Direct will feature "tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information."
The Xbox Games Showcase can be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, and Facebook. It will be available in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.
The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place two days later on June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST. It will feature in-depth interviews focused on the news from the main showcase, as well as updates from partners.
My favorite time of the year, when we get the big announcements and game previews.
I really hope Xbox knocks it out of the park with this showcase, they need it.
The showcase logo is having a lot of us think it's finally time for Avowed to be shown! For 2 straight years Xbox has teased what the big title will be in the logo.
Almost all the games that were shown last E3 have either been released, or in Starfields case, have its own Direct afterwards. So it should be a great show with a lot of both new announcements and showcases of games we've know about for a few years now.
I would drop the "releasing in the next 12 months" though lol
So Lbox is already covering up its self-damaging reputation-harming launch of Redfall, with this Starfield announcement.
Xbox marketing is the absolute worst. It’s already digging Refall’s grave ( which probably deserves it ).
Xbox “marketing” is at its “best” when it’s using one game announcement to cover the disaster of another of its most recent game.
Sack Booty & Greenberg
..........."this Starfield announcement" you're referring to was announced on March 8th lol