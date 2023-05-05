Destiny 2 Season Pass Price to Increase - News

Bungie announced it is raising the price of the Destiny 2 Season Pass starting with Season 21.

The price of the standard Season Pass will increase from 1,000 Silver to 1,200 Silver, while the Season Pass + 10 Ranks Bundle price will increase from 2,000 Silver to 2,200 Silver.

With the higher price, players will now need to buy two Silver bundles to purchase the Season Pass. 500 Silver is priced at $4.99 / £4.79 and 1,100 Silver costs $9.99 / £8.49.

"As our teams continue to invest in crafting compelling Seasonal experiences for the year of Lightfall, there’s a heads-up we wanted to give regarding a small increase in the standalone Season Pass price, beginning with Season of the Deep," reads the Bungie blog post.

"This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall’s year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season, and we’ll be evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape.

"Pricing will remain unchanged for the Lightfall standard edition (which includes access to the current live Season at the time of purchase) and Lightfall + Annual Pass edition (which includes access to Seasons 20-23)."

Season of the Deep launches on May 23 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

