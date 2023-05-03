Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tops the Steam Charts, Age of Wonders 4 Debuts in 5th Place - Sales

/ 343 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 18, 2023, which ended May 2, 2023.

Age of Wonders 4 is the one other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fifth place.

Steam Deck is down to second place, Mahjong Soul is in third place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped two spots to fourth place.

Naraka: Bladepoint is in sixth place, Cult of the lamb is in seventh place, and pre-orders for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is in eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - NEW Steam Deck Mahjong Soul Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Age of Wonders 4 - NEW Naraka: Bladepoint Cult of the lamb Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - Pre-orders Don't Starve Together FIFA 23

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - NEW Apex Legends Steam Deck Mahjong Soul PUGB: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II War Thunder Warframe Age of Wonders 4 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles