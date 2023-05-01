Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 Set for June 1 - News

/ 437 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Meta announced the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The showcase will feature exclusive game reveals and more.

A pre-show will start 15 minutes earlier with more trailers, while an after show will take place afterwards with a deeper dive into some of the games with VR content creators.

View the teaser trailer for the showcase below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles