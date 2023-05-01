By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 Set for June 1

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 437 Views

Meta announced the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The showcase will feature exclusive game reveals and more.

A pre-show will start 15 minutes earlier with more trailers, while an after show will take place afterwards with a deeper dive into some of the games with VR content creators.

View the teaser trailer for the showcase below:

3 Comments
Radek (2 hours ago)

Wiil they finally show San Andreas VR that was announced in 2021?

gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

I expect this to go as well as the Disney games showcase last year xD

Leynos (2 hours ago)

farts

