Nintendo Job Listing Mentions Cross-Platform Development and Next-Generation Nintendo Platforms

A Nintendo job posting for a Game Technologies R&D Engineer/Scientist at Nintendo European Research and Development (NERD) was spotted by Reddit. The job listing mentions of cross-generation and next-generation platforms for Nintendo.

The position focuses on cross-platform development, game engine architecture, network programming, and interactions with large code bases.

"The goal will be to aim for and go beyond state-of-the-art solutions in these fields, targeting current and next generation Nintendo platforms," reads the job listing. "It will be necessary to collaborate with game developers to bring new technologies to the market."

Nintendo working on its next-generation console is not a surprise as the Nintendo switch released over six years ago in March 2017. Typically, it takes years to develop a video game console and the next Nintendo console is likely to release in the next couple of years.

It should be noted NERD has been responsible for Nintendo emulating its legacy titles. It is possible this means Nintendo plans for all the Nintendo Switch Online content to carry over to the next Nintendo console.

