PS5 Ships 38.4 Million Units as of March 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 38.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2023.

With 38.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of March that means 6.3 million units were shipped from January to March. This is up 4.3 million from the same quarter in 2022. This is also a record for any video game console for the January to March quarter.

Sony was able beat its forecast of 19 million PS5 consoles shipped for the 2022 fiscal year by shipping 19.1 million units.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.4 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 40.2 million units shipped as of March 31, 2016. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 1.8 million units.

There were a total of 68.0 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 2.5 million from 70.5 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 70 percent of software sales.

There were 9.5 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 5.0 million from 14.5 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is at 47.4 million, which is the same as a year ago. There were 108 million monthly active users, an increase of 2 million from 106 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, reported revenue increased 407.95 billion yen ($3.02 billion) year-over-year to 1,073.20 billion yen ($7.94 billion), while operating income decreased 48.39 billion yen ($0.36 billion) to 38.86 billion yen ($0.29 billion).

Sony's forecast for the Game & Network Services Segment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 are expected to increase year-on-year due to an increase in sales of hardware and peripheral devices, which will partially be offset by foreign exchange rates.

"Sales are expected to increase year-on-year mainly due to an expected increase in sales of hardware and peripheral devices, partially offset primarily by the impact of foreign exchange rates," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA are expected to increase year-on-year mainly due to an expected improvement in hardware profitability and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates reflecting the high ratio of U.S. dollar denominated costs, in addition to the impact of the above-mentioned expected increase in sales of peripheral devices. These increases are expected to be partially offset primarily by an expected increase in costs and the impact of an expected decrease in sales of first-party titles."

