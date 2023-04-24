Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the Steam Charts, - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has retaken first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 16, 2023, which ended April 18, 2023. The Season 03 Blackcell DLC of the game debuted in second place.

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC debuted in fifth place, Wartales debuted in sixth place, and Boundary debuted in 10th place.

Steam Deck dropped from first to third place. Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, the remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped from second to eighth place, and FIFA 23 dropped from third to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 03) - NEW Steam Deck Total War: WARHAMMER III

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs - NEW Wartales - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 4 FIFA 23 Boundary - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PUGB: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 03) - NEW Steam Deck Apex Legends Total War: WARHAMMER III

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs - NEW Lost Ark Destiny 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

