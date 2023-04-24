Atelier Ryza 3, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, and Winning Post 10 Sales Revealed - Sales

Koei Tecmo in its earnings results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has revealed the sales figures for three of its games.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key has now sold over 290,000 units. The remastered version of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has sold over 120,000 units, and Winning Post 10 has sold over 70,000 units.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on March 23 and worldwide on March 24.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on March 9.

Winning Post 10 launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on March 30.

