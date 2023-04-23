Insomniac Games Grows to Over 520 Employees - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,048 Views
Developer Insomniac Games has grown to over 520 employees, according to the official LinkedIn page for the studio and spotted by a user on Reddit. The developer has grown significantly as in 2021 there over 400 employees.
Insomniac Games growing its number of employees makes sense as it is developing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is set to launch this Fall, as well as Marvel's Wolverine. The studio also appears to be working on an unannounced multiplayer game.
The studio was founded in 1994 by Ted Price as Xtreme Software before it was renamed to Insomniac Games. The developer has worked on the Spyro the Dragon series, Ratchet & Clank series, Resistance series, Sunset Overdrive, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more.
Insomniac Games would be acquired by Sony in August 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
How many different teams does Insomniac have? Must be at least 3.
Who knows they could also have one or two teams (probably 2 one for SP and one for MP) and simply not rely on support studios as much. I wouldn't be surprised if over a 1000 devs have worked on Spider-Man 2. The studio is probably also working on a live service MP game so they would need to balloon up a lot more if they want to pull off a successful MP life service game.
insomniac doesn't do seperate teams. the entirety of insomniac worked on both miles morales and ratchet and clank rift apart. The same was true with Ratchet Deeadlocked and Resistance fall of Man which were also developed at the same time. the studio focuses on the next project that was started as soon as the last is done. It probably help's their greater efficiency.
Yeah looking at it more closely a lot of the credits in other categories are shared even if the Environment Artists aren't. However I find it illogical to believe that a studio developing two games at the same time does not have two teams. There needs to be organization they don't just walk in and decide which game they want to work on that day.
They may not have 2 or more formal teams, but certainly there are teams because they wouldn't be able to develop R&C in the 6-12 months from Miles to R&C release. Also they wouldn't be able to do 1 year between SM2 and Wolverine.
Insanely productive studio. I still cannot belive their output, even in recent years with ever increasing fidelity required from games:
2018: Spider-Man
2019: nothing
2020: Spider-Man Miles Morales
2021: Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
2022: nothing
2023: Spider-Man 2
2024: Wolverine?
That would be 5 high profile games released in just 7 years. They are big alright, but this still seems like whitchcraft.
Two of them are on the smaller side though (Miles Morales and Rift Apart), since big SP games these days usually have 40 hour Campaigns for better or worse. I think Wolverine will come in 2025 though.
A studio that deserves to grow. But gameplay really needs to improve across all their games.
I did liked SM a lot and R&C was fairly decent although simple.
R&C was visually astonishing and the other aspects where what you can expect from a R&C title. Hopefully they can manage to put out one more R&C title before PS6 hits. After all R&C is still quite unique.