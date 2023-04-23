Insomniac Games Grows to Over 520 Employees - News

posted 11 hours ago

Developer Insomniac Games has grown to over 520 employees, according to the official LinkedIn page for the studio and spotted by a user on Reddit. The developer has grown significantly as in 2021 there over 400 employees.

Insomniac Games growing its number of employees makes sense as it is developing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is set to launch this Fall, as well as Marvel's Wolverine. The studio also appears to be working on an unannounced multiplayer game.

The studio was founded in 1994 by Ted Price as Xtreme Software before it was renamed to Insomniac Games. The developer has worked on the Spyro the Dragon series, Ratchet & Clank series, Resistance series, Sunset Overdrive, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more.

Insomniac Games would be acquired by Sony in August 2019.

