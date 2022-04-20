Insomniac Games Continues Hiring for New Multiplayer Game - News

It was spotted last year first-party PlayStation studio, Insomniac Games, was hiring for a new multiplayer game.

The studio is continuing to grow the team for the unannounced multiplayer game as they are looking to hire a Senior Gameplay Manager.

"Insomniac Games is looking for an amazingly talented, Senior Manager, Gameplay Programming to join our growing team," reads the job listing. "As the Senior Manager, Gameplay Programming you will be responsible for helping us build a world-class team for a new multiplayer game.

"The Senior Manager is responsible for leading a team of Leads and Managers to deliver outstanding product quality while ensuring the well-being of the team. This person will have a passion for multiplayer games and a strong background in multiplayer technologies and development practices."

Whatever this multiplayer game ends up being, it is likely one of the 10 live service games Sony plans to launch by 2026.

.@insomniacgames is looking for a Senior Gameplay Manager to help us build a world-class engineering team for our new multiplayer project!https://t.co/W43KkwtWou pic.twitter.com/UNmL46H8oz — Shaun McCabe (@shaun_mccabe) April 19, 2022

Insomniac Games is confirmed to be developing two Marvel games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine.

