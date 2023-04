VGChatz: Resident Evil 4 - Paul Makes a Terrible Mistake - Article

/ 303 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

VGChatz is back, this time featuring Dante and the newly-released Resident Evil 4 remake! On this month's episode, Paul and Lee discuss how this Resident Evil 4 differs from its predecessor, the state of the series as a whole, and Paul gets a valuable lesson in not thinking lower difficulties are beneath him.

More Articles