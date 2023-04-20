Focus Entertainment Acquires Dovetail Games - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Focus Entertainment announced it has acquired the parent company of Dovetail Games, Railsimulator.com.

The UK-based developer and publisher is known for creating train simulation games and fishing simulation games. This includes Train Sim World 3, Train Simulator Classic, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, The Catch: Carp & Coarse, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the talented and passionate teams from Dovetail Games into the Focus Group," said Focus Entertainment CEO Sean Brennan. "The studio and its IPs are a very good fit for us and a worthy complement to the Focus lineup and strategy, with unique, compelling and definitive sim games celebrated by players all around the world."

Dovetail Games CEO Jon Rissik added, "From our first meeting with Sean and the talented team at Focus it was clear that we share much in common, most notably a deep-rooted passion for simulation gaming, a commitment to deliver engaging and rewarding experiences for our customers and an underlying set of values that both empower our people and support their career journey.

"As a business we are ambitious and we believe that Focus’ publishing and distribution power will amplify our own talents as a digital publisher, allowing us to grow in key markets such as North America with access to a wider network of resources and new monetization opportunities. I am extremely proud of the company and strong brands that we have built over the past 14 years and look forward to joining Focus Entertainment’s confederation of entrepreneurs."

We are delighted to announce we will be joining the @Focus_entmt family!



Find out more here: https://t.co/Bu6xBJSrzg pic.twitter.com/rhXRZ3moDc — Dovetail Games (@dovetailgames) April 20, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles