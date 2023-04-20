PS5 Sells Over 2M, NS and XS Sales Drop - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for March 2023 - Sales

/ 714 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 2,012,787 units sold for March 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 35.80 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 1,135,507 units to bring its lifetime sales to 123.91 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 556,014 units to bring their lifetime sales to 21.35 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 19,482 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.02 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 927,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 86,000 units. PS4 sold 1,085,421 units for the month of March 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 470,161 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 1,285,713 (+176.8%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 450,340 units (-28.4%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 343,537 units (-38.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 25,350 units (-56.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 74,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 35,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 197,000 units. It should be noted March is a five week month, while February is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.28 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.21 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.52 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for March 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 2,012,787 ( 35,804,643 ) Switch - 1,135,507 ( 123,911,268 ) Xbox Series X|S - 556,014 ( 21,351,543 ) PlayStation 4 - 19,482 ( 117,020,546 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for March 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 811,288 Switch - 392,078 Xbox Series X|S - 367,728 PlayStation 4 - 3,666

Europe hardware estimates for March 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 597,455 Switch - 273,576 Xbox Series X|S - 133,983 PlayStation 4 - 5,506 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for March 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 532,201 Switch - 435,010 Xbox Series X|S - 21,639 PlayStation 4 - 10,027

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for March 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 71,843 Switch - 34,843 Xbox Series X|S - 32,664

PlayStation 4 - 283

Weekly Sales:

Global March 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 436,317 Switch - 233,178 Xbox Series X|S - 98,649 PlayStation 4 - 4,904

Global March 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 410,774 Switch - 222,565 Xbox Series X|S - 106,497 PlayStation 4 - 3,874

Global March 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 378,024 Switch - 219,528 Xbox Series X|S - 103,072 PlayStation 4 - 3,242

Global March 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 417,803 Switch - 224,084 Xbox Series X|S - 128,869 PlayStation 4 - 3,758

Global April 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 369,869 Switch - 236,152 Xbox Series X|S - 118,927 PlayStation 4 - 3,704

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles