Switch Best-Seller, PS5 Sales Top 3M - Japan Hardware Estimates for March 2023

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 287,226 units sold for March 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 8.71 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 257,438 units to bring its lifetime sales to 3.24 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 7,462 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.61 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 5,463 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.44 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 106,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 5,000 units. PS4 sold 150,965 units for the month of March 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 767 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 163,136 (173.0%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 73,335 units (-20.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 1,837 units (-25.2%). The PlayStation 4 is up 7,412 units (14,824.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 66,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 110,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 20,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for March 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 287,226 (28,708,735) PlayStation 5 - 257,438 (3,237,213) PlayStation 4 - 7,462 (9,614,303) Xbox Series X|S - 5,463 (438,118)

Weekly Sales:

Japan March 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 78,436 Switch - 66,539 PlayStation 4 - 1,658 Xbox Series X|S - 851

Japan March 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 64,892 Switch - 59,914 Xbox Series X|S - 2,872 PlayStation 4 - 1,608

Japan March 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 49,594 PlayStation 5 - 40,437 PlayStation 4 - 1,121 Xbox Series X|S - 542

Japan March 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 54,622 PlayStation 5 - 38,988 PlayStation 4 - 1,526 Xbox Series X|S - 571

Japan April 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 56,557 PlayStation 5 - 34,685 PlayStation 4 - 1,549 Xbox Series X|S - 627

