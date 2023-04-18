PS5 Sells Nearly 600K, NS and XS Sales Drop - Europe Hardware Estimates for March 2023 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 597,455 units sold for March 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 10.93 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 273,576 units to bring its lifetime sales to 31.56 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 133,983 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.74 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,506 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.83 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 155,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 6,000 units. PS4 sold 442,006 units for the month of March 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 139,833 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 453,612 (315.4%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 73,624 units (-21.2%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 45,727 units (-25.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 3,728 units (-40.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 109,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 78,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 17,000 units. It should be noted March is a five week month, while February is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.49 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.80 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.36 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for March 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 597,455 ( 10,927,702 ) Switch - 273,576 ( 31,560,102 ) Xbox Series X|S - 133,983 ( 5,741,588 ) PlayStation 4 - 5,506 ( 45,831,900 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe March 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 118,391 Switch - 53,882 Xbox Series X|S - 23,686 PlayStation 4 - 1,844

Europe March 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 118,837 Switch - 53,471 Xbox Series X|S - 24,387 PlayStation 4 - 902

Europe March 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 118,670 Switch - 53,988 Xbox Series X|S - 24,658 PlayStation 4 - 966

Europe March 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 130,424 Switch - 56,467 Xbox Series X|S - 32,419 PlayStation 4 - 934

Europe April 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 111,133 Switch - 55,768 Xbox Series X|S - 28,833 PlayStation 4 - 860

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

