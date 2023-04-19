PS5 System Update Out Now - Improves DualSense Edge Stability and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 23.01-07.20.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The update improves the stability of the DualSense Edge wireless controller, improves the messages and usability on some screens, and more.

Check out the patch notes below:

Version: 23.01-07.20.00

We’ve improved system software performance and stability. We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

We've updated the DualSense Edge wireless controller device software to improve stability.

