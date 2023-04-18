Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Launch Celebration Stream Set for June 11 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will host a Pre-Launch Celebration in Los Angeles on June 11 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 UK.

The event will also be live streamed online. More details on the event will be shared at a later date.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

