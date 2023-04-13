Hidetaka Miyazaki is One of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 - News

Time magazine has named Hidetaka Miyazaki one of the 100 most influential people of 2023.

Miyazaki is only the second ever video game developer to be featured on the list. Shigeru Miyamoto was featured in 2007.

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann wrote a note about Miyazaki on Time's official site saying, "The first time I played one of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games, I was miserable. I kept dying on the first enemy over and over again. But when I slowed down my approach, paying attention to the details, it all of a sudden clicked.

"I managed to defeat the enemy and advance further into the game. I earned my progress and felt a sort of rush! And as I moved forward in the game, I was much more deliberate, careful in how I explored this world. And in return the world rewarded me with tension, beauty, and surprises.

"That’s why Elden Ring—his massively popular 2022 hit—is a great ambassador for video games and the unique feelings they can effect in the player, feelings that a passive medium like TV can never re-create. Miyazaki’s games make the player feel accomplished and smart—and it’s all thanks to his and his team’s uncompromising approach. He refuses to overexplain the mechanics or the lore, but rather puts his trust in the player to figure it out on their own."

Elden Ring has sold over 20 million units since it released in February 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

