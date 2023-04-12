Aliens: Fireteam Elite Cloud Version Launches April 26 for Switch - News

Ubitus announced the cloud version of Aliens: Fireteam Elite will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 26. It will support cross-play with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions.

The Standard Edition is priced at $29.99 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at $59.99 and includes the base game, the Pathogen DLC, Endeavor Pass, and Endeavor Veteran Pack.

Read details on the game below:

This game requires internet connection to play. Please try out the free demo before purchase.

Endure a dangerous universe and fight for survival together!

Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe.

Build your fireteam focusing on class composition, consumables, and weapons to take down Xenomorphs, beat Challenge Card runs, or play various game modes with friends.

Blast through hordes of Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions to stay alive long enough to get your fireteam to safety.

Build your Marine the way you want. Level up in each of seven unique classes or be a master of one. Choose your weapon – everything from magnums and SMGs to rocket launchers—and use over 130 unique perks to create the build of your choice.

Level your character through seven Class Kits, each with two unique abilities to use in combat and unlockable perks. Max out a variety of weapons, powering them up in stats the more you use them.

