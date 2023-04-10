Afterlife VR Launches April 19 for PS VR2 - News

/ 303 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer Split Light Studio announced Afterlife VR will launch for PlayStation VR2 on April 19.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2022 in Early Access, with the full release in September 2022.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As Adam Bernhard, a young rookie police officer on a night patrol, you receive a call that will change your life forever. Uncover secrets hidden deep within the Black Rose mental hospital walls, where most of the patients pose a great danger.

What is really lurking behind the door of a well-known mental facility, where Adam’s younger sister, Allison, was recently sent? Is there any connection between missing patients and hospital workers and the groundbreaking study about the Indigo Children phenomena?

Uncover the secrets hidden deep within the Black Rose mental hospital walls, where most of the patients pose a threat to themselves and to others. Look into the eyes of pure madness intrinsically linked with this place and its history.

Will you dare?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles