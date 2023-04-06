Candy Crush Saga Tops 3 Billion Downloads - Sales

King’s Candy Crush general manager Todd Green in an interview with Mobile Gamer revealed Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded over three billion times and King has 233 million monthly active users across its portfolio.

Revenue for Candy Crush Saga grew about 20 percent year-over-year for every quarter in 2022.

Green was asked about this thoughts on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, as King is owned by the gaming giant. He said they will continue to focus on their business, but is excited about the possibilities.

"We continue to focus on King and our business, but what I can say is that King is excited about the possibilities the merger could bring," said Green.

"Microsoft has said that an important part of the deal is their ability to expand into the mobile space. We’re thrilled that King could be a part of that potential future although we continue to operate as two separate companies for now.

"We work very hard on both the product and the organisation, continually trying to improve both, over many years, with the new ideas and the contribution of very many talented people. Over time those improvements compound to make up the Candy you see today, and the Candy we have in mind for the future."

