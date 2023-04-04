Space Engineers Launches for PS5 and PS4 on May 11 in Beta - News

Developer Keen Software House announced Space Engineers will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on May 11 in beta.

The Standard Edition is priced at $28.49 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at $88.49. The Standard Edition includes the base game, while the Ultimate Edition includes the base game and all of the DLC.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions at launch will have cross-play support with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions.

Space Engineers is a sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration and survival in space and on planets. Players build space ships, wheeled vehicles, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses (civil and military), pilot ships and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. Featuring both creative and survival modes, there is no limit to what can be built, utilized and explored.

Space Engineers features a realistic, volumetric-based physics engine: everything in the game can be assembled, disassembled, damaged and destroyed. The game can be played either in single or multiplayer modes.

Volumetric objects are structures composed from block-like modules interlocked in a grid. Volumetric objects behave like real physical objects with mass, inertia and velocity. Individual modules have real volume and storage capacity.

Space Engineers is inspired by reality and by how things work. Think about modern-day NASA technology extrapolated 60 years into the future. Space Engineers strives to follow the laws of physics and doesn’t use technologies that wouldn’t be feasible in the near future.

Space Engineers concentrates on construction and exploration aspects, but can be played as a survival shooter as well. We expect players will avoid engaging in direct man-to-man combat and instead use their creativity and engineering skills to build war machines and fortifications to survive in space and on planets. Space Engineers shouldn’t be about troops; it should be about the machinery you build.

