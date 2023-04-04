Tactical Turn-Based Brawler Space Prison Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Wooden Alien has announced tactical turn-based brawler, Space Prison, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A release date was not revealed.

"Space Prison combines survival with tactics and social dynamics” said Wooden Alien CEO Hubert Kubit. "We wanted to create a game that would immerse players in a detailed sci-fi adventure universe and offer them a truly unique gameplay experience. With Space Prison, we believe we are well on our way to achieving that goal and are thrilled to be bringing it to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players."

Don’t let the system break you. Survive in the Space Prison by crafting contraband, upgrading your prison cell, fighting alien creatures in turn-based brawls and climbing to the top of the gangster ladder in this social survival.

Space Prison is the darkest hole in the universe, the experimental entity gathering both guilty and innocent aliens under the jurisdiction of the artificial system. To stay alive you’ll need to find allies among criminals. Fight for respect in brutal turn-based brawls. And domesticate this hole.

While struggling to survive, find out the dark secrets this place hides and there is a chance you’ll be able to find your way out of here, one way or another.

Social Survival

Earn the trust and respect of the criminals to make them your allies. Build useful connections by helping prisoners with various jobs and learn personal stories hidden underneath those crooked faces. Just don’t step on the wrong alien’s toes. It may be the last thing you ever do.

Tactical Turn-Based Brawls

Fight other convicts, alien creatures and the prison system in fast-paced, tactical turn-based brawls. Use your brain and allies, and move those feet quickly if you don’t want your motionless body to float through space.

Prison Cell Base

Get cozy in your own prison cell, collect junky scraps and improve your super-fancy furnishings: rocky crafting bench, hidden storage behind posters or even a house for your pet rats. There’s no better place than home, right?

Crafting Contraband

Look for scraps, destroy prison property, hunt alien vermin—all to get resources for crafting illegal tools and weapons that you or your inmates need. Be careful not to get caught and you’ll do just fine, fish.

Become a Gang Boss

Join one of the prison gangs, like Gravity Fist or Hypernova, with different alien creatures, agendas and fighting styles. Use their backs to climb to the top of a social ladder and become powerful enough to face the prison system itself.

Rat Companions

There is no better friend than a rat. Gather snacks for these filthy creatures and soon enough you’ll have an army of long-toothed vermins ready to die for you. Just look into their cute red eyes!

