Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle Announced

Following a leak, Microsoft and Blizzard Entertainment have announced the Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle.

The bundle will launch on June 6 for $559 and include an Xbox Series X, a copy of Diablo IV for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as the Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor and other bonus in-game items.

Read details on the Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle below:

Included in the Xbox Series X – Diablo IV bundle

Diablo IV: Experience the ultimate next-gen action RPG with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, meeting memorable characters through beautifully dark settings and a gripping story, or go rogue through an expansive End Game and shared world where players will meet in towns to trade, team up to battle World Bosses, or descend into PvP zones to test their skills against other players.

In-game item: Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo IV is included with the bundle and will be available when you unlock mounts in-game. This item requires a Battle.net account.

Bonus in-game items: For fans who love other games from Blizzard, the bundle also includes Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft on PC, Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal on mobile. These games are sold separately from the Diablo IV bundle and require a Battle.net account.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

