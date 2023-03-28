Rumor: Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition Has Leaked - News

Leaker billbil-kun has claimed that an Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition will release alongside the game on June 6, 2023.

The limited edition console is priced at $559.99, which is $60 more than the standard Xbox Series X console. If the bundle includes the game it would be $10 cheaper than purchasing an Xbox Series X and the Diablo IV Standard Edition separately.

The leaker isn't sure when the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition will be announced.

The demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness. Players will enter the world with their choice of five classes—the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorceresses, brutal Barbarians, and cunning Necromancers. As players grow in power, they can build their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities.

Debuting in the Diablo universe is an expansive overworld. Players will drive back the demons of Hell across the diverse zones of Sanctuar—the snow-frosted forests of Fractured Peaks, the windswept highlands of Scosglen, the festering swamps of Hawezar, the barren wastelands of the Dry Steppes, and the deserts of Kehjistan, home to the central city of Caldeum. The non-linear experience consists of a captivatingly epic story, over 140 dungeons, side-quests, and a plethora of loot. Mighty World Bosses will emerge, taunting players to defeat them in groups for a chance at their spoils, and Strongholds stand in wait for heroic adventurers to claim once again for the citizens of Sanctuary.

Also advancing the world-class ARPG experience is a robust end-game system, where players will continue to grow in power as they take on a medley of challenges. There’s the grueling Helltide, a regularly occurring event that brings a surge in demonic activity to Sanctuary, new ferocious and particularly challenging Nightmare Dungeons, an updated Paragon Board system to continue customizing heroes to new heights of power, Whispers of the Dead which grant Legendary rewards for selected world bounties, and Fields of Hatred offer designated grounds for building PvP renown.

Diablo IV will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on June 6, 2023.

