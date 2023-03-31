ARK 2 Delayed to the end of 2024, ARK: Survival Evolved Remaster Announced - News

Developer Studio Wildcard announced it has delayed ARK 2 from a 2023 release window to the end of 2024. The game will still launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

The game gameplay footage and screenshots for ARK 2 won't be showcased until next year. However, the developer does plan to showcase more assets in the coming months.

Along with the delay for ARK 2 is a remaster of ARK: Survival Evolved using Unreal Engine 5. It is titled ARK: Survival Ascended and will launch by the end of August 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

ARK: Survival Ascended on the Xbox Series X|S and PC will be able to get it in the ultimate-value bundle known as the ARK Respawned Bundle. It includes ARK: Survival Ascended and ARK 2 and is priced at $49.99. PlayStation 5 users will be able to purchase the remaster for $39.99.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to delay the sequel's launch to the end of 2024, when it will still launch exclusively on Xbox, Game Pass, and Windows distribution platforms (Steam/PC)," reads the announcement post from Studio Wildcard.

"We’ve put much thought into delaying ARK 2 for the betterment of the final product and the team's well-being. This news will be disappointing to many - we feel it too - but we’re confident this heavy decision is the right one.

"So why the delay? Our goal is to make ARK 2 the best game it can be and provide a truly exceptional and rewarding experience for players. Unreal Engine 5 is incredibly new technology to us (and all developers), and we aim to use this cutting-edge tech to its fullest potential while creating a game with never-before-achieved scope at Studio Wildcard. As we learn more about the engine and develop the sequel, we have adapted our workflows and adjusted our pipelines to accommodate this new next-generation paradigm, and because of everything that involves, we need more time for development."

The developer added, "ARK: Survival Ascended is a next-generation remaster of our beloved ARK: Survival Evolved, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5. It will be released on Xbox Series S/X, PC (Windows/Steam), and PlayStation 5 by the end of August 2023. The base game will include The Island, SOTF, and all the 'Non-Canon' DLC maps (which will be added to ASA over time)."

