Developer Claims Xbox Series S Will Struggle Later Into the Generation

Caverns of Mars: Recharged game designer and producer Tadas Migauskas speaking with GamingBolt claims the lower power of the Xbox Series S compared to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will mean it will struggle later on in the generation.

He thinks the Xbox Series S is unlikely to consistently run games at 1440p at 60 frames per second as time goes on as technical demands for games continues to grow.

"If we take the (flawed) metric of FLOPS and compare Xbox Series X to Xbox Series S, you get a 3x difference in GPU computation power," said Migauskas. "Most of the current games use deferred pipelines, so rendered pixel count can translate to computation complexity pretty directly.

"Now, if we take the expected resolution targets for both consoles, we get a difference of 2.25x. Add that to lower available memory size, and it gets pretty hard to keep up."

Migauskas also discussed the power of the graphics cards in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

He said that the power difference, which is pretty small, won't make much of a difference for another year or two when newer rendering approaches are developed. The new rendering tools he expects to be pushed using the power of the GPUs of the consoles.

"You can see a general trend in games for consoles of previous generations – it takes a few years and a launch title or two for developers to realize and utilize the hardware capabilities," said Migauskas at the time.

"At the moment, the impact on development is still quite low. A ~15% increase is significant, but both GPUs are so powerful, most developers probably won’t bat an eye. You can do a bit more on one of them. And since most of the games launch on both of the consoles, you have to work with the lowest common denominator.

"In a year or two, when newer rendering approaches are developed, more rendering work will be expected to be pushed through the GPU pipelines. Then, it’s likely developers with more resources, mainly AAA companies using custom engines, will try to adhere to platform differences increasingly more."

