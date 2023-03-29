Developer Claims Difference in PS5 and Xbox Series X GPU Will Matter More in a Year or 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,549 Views
Caverns of Mars: Recharged game designer and producer Tadas Migauskas speaking with GamingBolt discussed the power of the graphics cards in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.
He said that the power difference, which is pretty small, won't make much of a difference for another year or two when newer rendering approaches are developed. The new rendering tools he expects to be pushed using the power of the GPUs of the consoles.
"You can see a general trend in games for consoles of previous generations – it takes a few years and a launch title or two for developers to realize and utilize the hardware capabilities," said Migauskas.
"At the moment, the impact on development is still quite low. A ~15% increase is significant, but both GPUs are so powerful, most developers probably won’t bat an eye. You can do a bit more on one of them. And since most of the games launch on both of the consoles, you have to work with the lowest common denominator.
"In a year or two, when newer rendering approaches are developed, more rendering work will be expected to be pushed through the GPU pipelines. Then, it’s likely developers with more resources, mainly AAA companies using custom engines, will try to adhere to platform differences increasingly more."
The majority of games released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have been multiplatform and released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is mainly starting this year there will be more games skipping the last generation consoles.
Yeah that's what I've always meant by it just doesn't feel like the "next-gen" has truly started yet.
The last-gen consoles were very CPU limited, but that's been alleviated big time this current-gen. I'm really anxious to see how games will start to evolve to match the power of these new consoles over the coming few years.
Cross-gen being the norm has meant that high frame-rate on current-gen consoles has been the norm. Often 30 FPS on last-gen and 60 (or even 120) FPS on this gen. I'm concerned that once titles are no longer cross-gen, that they'll start targeting 30 FPS for current-gen titles to get higher resolutions and levels of detail, and I don't want that.
With any luck it'll continue to be selectable (performance mode vs. quality mode), but I'm fearful that it won't be.
The current consoles are still CPU limited... 8x moderately clocked Zen 2 cores isn't exactly anything to write home about in 2023 when Zen 4 can offer almost double the performance... Plus Microsoft/Sony reserve CPU resources for the OS and Background tasks, so you don't get all those Cores for gaming anyway.
Still far better than the cat cores in the last gen devices, but AMD has moved quickly in the CPU space over the last couple of years and Zen 2 isn't exactly a shining point in current high-end games on PC, let alone next-gen... Especially once you start throwing Ray Tracing jobs at it.
The console with the leading sales is the only one that really matters for 3rd party stuff as it's the lead development priority. Always has been.
Nice. Should I wait for resident evil 4 on Switch?
Sure- Wait as long as you like.👍
Hopefully soon like 6 months . I have a PS5 and desperately wanna play resident evil 4 but it would be better to play it on the go
Talking about PS5. It leads sales over Series X so developers will prioritize PS5 over Xbox. It will be up to 1st parties to show any real difference in hardware power.
Matter for the number craving folks, not really for anyone else. the difference in specs even if could be tapped into 100% would not change much. maybe a fewer less frames drops here and there. Maybe native 4k vs FSR 4k from 1800P at most.
Not true. Advancement in ai, physics, much greater draw distances and rendered detail instantly , all running at high res and at 60 to 120 fps. Some game changing features.
Most games I have played still have drawn in and pop up and it isn't limited to distant objects.
you really think so, shifting to ray traced? ?
We have already started to see RT Global Illumination rendering pipelines in engines such as Unreal already.
People said the same thing with the Xbox One/Playstation 4.
AMD historically had inferior Tessellation performance to nVidia, but once developers had transitioned to 8th gen fully, we finally saw those geometry units put to full use in an effective way, even though they were pretty average capability-wise in Graphics Core Next.
At the moment developers are just bolting on RT Shadows and Reflections, rather than shifting their lighting model, but that will change at some point... Once we cut the cord with 8th gen hardware.
Yes that much is correct but the difference have never been that small before. Both have the same feature and tech meaning they are very much comparable based on clocks for the CPU (3.8/3.5 max diff or ~8.5%) and Tflops on the GPU(12.155/10.28 or ~18.2% ).
Yes the series X may have an advantage with ray tracing but the APU tech use isn't specially powerfully either in that regards meaning that while yes the paradigm may very well shift deeply with PC in that regards it will continue to saw limited use on both those 9th gen system. You also have to take into account that options in regards to the API as Ps5 and series X/S don't have a common API which may muddy things a bit.
Anyway long post to say yes it may have some degree of benefits but, All in all the difference in image fidelity should remain pretty marginal and in the vast majority of case you will more than likely require Digital Foundry to point them out that's why I said "Matter for the number craving folks, not really for anyone else".