Developer Claims Difference in PS5 and Xbox Series X GPU Will Matter More in a Year or 2 - News

/ 1,549 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Caverns of Mars: Recharged game designer and producer Tadas Migauskas speaking with GamingBolt discussed the power of the graphics cards in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

He said that the power difference, which is pretty small, won't make much of a difference for another year or two when newer rendering approaches are developed. The new rendering tools he expects to be pushed using the power of the GPUs of the consoles.

"You can see a general trend in games for consoles of previous generations – it takes a few years and a launch title or two for developers to realize and utilize the hardware capabilities," said Migauskas.

"At the moment, the impact on development is still quite low. A ~15% increase is significant, but both GPUs are so powerful, most developers probably won’t bat an eye. You can do a bit more on one of them. And since most of the games launch on both of the consoles, you have to work with the lowest common denominator.

"In a year or two, when newer rendering approaches are developed, more rendering work will be expected to be pushed through the GPU pipelines. Then, it’s likely developers with more resources, mainly AAA companies using custom engines, will try to adhere to platform differences increasingly more."

The majority of games released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have been multiplatform and released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is mainly starting this year there will be more games skipping the last generation consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles