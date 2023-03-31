Tchia and Resident Evil 4 Remake Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 447 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Tchia has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 26, 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is the one other new title in the top 10. It debuted in second place.

Hogwarts Legacy and NBA 2K23 are in third and fourth places, respectively. Dead Space Remake is in fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Tchia - NEW Resident Evil 4 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Dead Space Remake Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 WWE 2K23 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles