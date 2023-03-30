[Update] The Last of Us Part I for PC Patch Fixes 'Several Performance and Hitch Related Issues' - News

/ 632 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Update:

Naughty Dog has released another hot fix patch - v1.0.1.6 that improves memory, performance, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes

Added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes

Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics

Fix for crash on boot relating to game save files

Original post:

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog released the PC port of The Last of Us Part I on Steam and the Epic Games Store this week and players have been complaining the game has technical issues and it has now over 9,000 reviews that are "Mostly Negative" on Steam.

Naughty Dog has now released a patch for the game that fixes several issues, however, the developer did say it is working on more improvements based on user feedback.

"A new hotfix for The Last of Us Part I is now live. This update primarily focusses on stability and performance improvements and other smaller improvements," reads . "The team is closely watching player reports and actively working on a patch with more bugfixes, to be released soon."

Read the patch notes below:

Fixed several performance & hitch related issues impacting some users.

Note: Additional improvements and investigations based on user feedback are underway.

Added extra crash diagnostic information to assist in investigating shader building related crashes and other common reported stability issues.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles