Resident Evil 4 Remake Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 981 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 31, 2023, which ended March 28, 2023.

The Last of Us Part I debuted in seventh place and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key debuted in 10th place.

Steam Deck is in second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in third place, and FIFA 23 is in fourth place. Forza Horizon 5 is in fifth place and Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Resident Evil 4 - NEW Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Part I - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cities: Skylines Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Resident Evil 4 - NEW Steam Deck Apex Legends Destiny 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PUGB: Battlegrounds FIFA 23 Sons of the Forest Forza Horizon 5

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles