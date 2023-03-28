Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Expansion is Free Until May 8 - News

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood expansion will be free for a limited time.

Existing owners and those who purchase the Starter Edition of the MMORPG before the offer ends will be able to get the Stormblood expansion for free until Monday, May 8. Once the offer period ends those who have redeemed the Stormblood expansion will be able to keep it.

Read details on the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood expansion via PlayStation Blog below:

What is Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood about?

After the events of Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, it’s time to take the fight to the sinister Garlean Empire. You and your allies make plans to liberate the conquered city state of Ala Mhigo, and you head out to meet the resistance.

Of course, things don’t really go to plan and before long you’re confronted by a new enemy… one who might be even stronger than the fabled Warrior of Light.

Meanwhile, in the Far East nation of Doma, freedom fighters struggle to rekindle the fires of hope in their countrymen. Will you be the spark that ignites the flames of rebellion and pushes the Empire out once and for all?

The main campaign of Stormblood is a sprawling epic that’s full of political intrigue, surprising revelations, and thrilling action.

What was added to Final Fantasy XIV in the Stormblood expansion?

Stormblood broadened the already vast world of the game with new regions that are quite unlike anything in the game before. Ala Mhigo and Doma are the lands of monks, and ninja and samurai respectively, with a beautiful aesthetic inspired by the Far East.

They provide a terrific setting for the game’s main scenario to unfold – plus plenty of additional quests mean that there’s always something new to discover amongst the regions’ vast and beautiful landscapes.

The expansion also includes two additional jobs. When it comes to combat, do you prefer melee or magic? Stormblood asks: why not have both? The Red Mage job added in the expansion hands you a rapier and a magicked crystal medium, letting you dive in and out of combat, assault enemies with red magic, and even link multiple spells for massive damage. It’s a highly mobile, highly entertaining DPS role that’s really fun to play with.

Of course, the second job added in the expansion is just as wild… you can be a Samurai! This is another DPS job all about mastering the arts of Sen and Kenki. With your katana in hand, you can cut a swathe through foes, to build your power and unleash it in the form of powerful combos.

There are also plenty of new dungeons, new tribes and primals to encounter, a particularly awesome raid series from the creators of Final Fantasy XII and Final Fantasy Tactics that sees you ‘Return to Ivalice’ and much, much more.

