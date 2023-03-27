Far Cry 5 Tops 30 Million Players - News

Ubisoft announced Far Cry 5 has surpassed 30 million players since it released five years ago on March 27, 2018.

"Over 30 million players have joined the fight against Joseph Seed's cult since the release of Far Cry 5, 5 years ago," reads a tweet from the official Far Cry Twitter account. "Thank you for taking this journey with us."

Earlier this month Ubisoft released an update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game that enables the game to run at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game on the Xbox Series X|S consoles have also been enhanced with the Xbox Series X version running at 4K resolution and the Xbox Series S version at 1080p. As this is not a native next-generation version the game on the PlayStation 5 will run at the same resolution as the PlayStation 4 version, which is 1620p.

Far Cry 5 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra, and Amazon Luna.

