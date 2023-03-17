Far Cry 5 Updated to Run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Ubisoft has released an update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Far Cry 5 that enables the game to run at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Far Cry 5 on the Xbox Series X|S consoles have also been enhanced with the Xbox Series X version running at 4K resolution and the Xbox Series S version at 1080p.

As this is not a native next-generation version the game on the PlayStation 5 will run at the same resolution as the PlayStation 4 version, which is 1620p.

View the video on the update below:

Far Cry 5 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra, and Amazon Luna.

