Bayonetta Origins and WWE 2K23 Debut on the French Charts

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 10, 2023, according to SELL.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (NS) debuted in fourth place and WWE 2K23 (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök WWE 2K23

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy WWE 2K23

PS4 WWE 2K23 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Xbox One WWE 2K23 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Super Mario Odyssey PC The Sims 4 Growing Together Microsoft Flight Simulator Farming Simulator 22

