College Football 25 Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts - Sales

/ 220 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports College Football 25 has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for July 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

The EA Sports MVP Bundle, which includes EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25, debuted in third place.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, the one other new release, debuted in fifth place.

Elden Ring is down one spot to second place and Hogwarts Legacy dropped from third to fourth place. Minecraft re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to seventh place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down from sixth to eighth place and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in its second month fell from second to ninth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

EA Sports College Football 25 - NEW Elden Ring EA Sports MVP Bundle - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Luigi's Mansion 2 HD* Marvel's Spider-Man 2

*Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles