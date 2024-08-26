Nintendo Indie World Showcase and Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for August 27 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host back-to-back presentations tomorrow, August 27, at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The presentations will start with a Nintendo Indie World Showcase followed by a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. The two showcases "will be roughly 40 minutes in total."

Nintendo stated "there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations."

Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2024

