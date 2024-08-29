Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 10,198 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 25, 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 8,491 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in third place with sales of 8,448 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,113 units and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,847 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,319 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,200 units. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,193 units, Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,368 units, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,235 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 42,959 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 31,493 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 254 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 47 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 10,198 (266,189) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,491 (5,971,181) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,448 (1,396,628) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,113 (7,885,519) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,847 (3,612,660) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,319 (5,570,521) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,200 (5,398,801) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 4,193 (187,168) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3,368 (1,125,053) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,235 (1,919,269)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 28,008 (5,142,394) Switch OLED Model – 27,530 (7,743,394) Switch Lite – 10,776 (6,010,801) Switch – 4,653 (19,880,083) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,485 (841,225) Xbox Series X – 225 (305,438) PlayStation 4 – 47 (7,928,287) Xbox Series S – 29 (317,206)

